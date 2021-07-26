Presidents of Central Asian countries to meet in Turkmenistan

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed the preparation for the next consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia in a telephone conversation. Press service of the head of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

As a result of these negotiations, the timing of the summit of the heads of state of Central Asia was announced. The event will take place in Turkmenistan on August 6.

Previously, the summit was planned to be held in Bishkek in August 2020, but it had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The topics of the summit and the agreements planned for signing have not yet been announced. Obviously, one of the issues for discussion by the leaders of Central Asia will be the situation in Afghanistan.

The summit of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will be held in Avaza national tourist zone.