10:15
USD 84.23
EUR 99.16
RUB 1.14
English

Presidents of Central Asian countries to meet in Turkmenistan

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed the preparation for the next consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia in a telephone conversation. Press service of the head of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

As a result of these negotiations, the timing of the summit of the heads of state of Central Asia was announced. The event will take place in Turkmenistan on August 6.

Previously, the summit was planned to be held in Bishkek in August 2020, but it had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The topics of the summit and the agreements planned for signing have not yet been announced. Obviously, one of the issues for discussion by the leaders of Central Asia will be the situation in Afghanistan.

The summit of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will be held in Avaza national tourist zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/202073/
views: 93
Print
Related
Foreign Minister discusses supply of electricity, gas from Turkmenistan
First plane with goods arrives in Bishkek from Turkmenistan
Results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkmenistan summed up
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkmenistan: 15 documents signed
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
Sadyr Japarov invites Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Sadyr Japarov visits mausoleum of first President of Turkmenistan
Sadyr Japarov pays two-day official visit to Turkmenistan
Talant Sultanov approved as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan
Popular
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally
26 July, Monday
09:56
11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
09:52
12 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:48
17,878 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,408 - in serious condition
09:42
Presidents of Central Asian countries to meet in Turkmenistan
09:33
973 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158,120 in total
25 July, Sunday
13:00
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
24 July, Saturday
15:06
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
15:00
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region