Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the first Central Asia—Japan Summit in Tokyo. The presidential press service reported.

He emphasized that the summit reflects a shared aspiration to elevate the partnership between the Central Asian countries and Japan to a qualitatively new level.

«Since the launch of this dialogue, Central Asia has become a self-sufficient region demonstrating sustainable economic growth and development across all sectors. Amid these positive dynamics, building effective and long-term formats of cooperation is of particular importance,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov confirmed that Kyrgyzstan supports Japan’s proposal to focus joint efforts on three key areas: environmental sustainability and resilience, communications, and human resource development.

In this regard, the president proposed, with Japan’s participation, establishing a regional early warning system and expanding data exchange on forecasting natural hazards.

He noted that climate change and sustainable development pose key challenges for Kyrgyzstan as a mountainous country. Glacial melting, shrinking water resources, increased mudflows, and heightened seismic activity directly threaten the population and infrastructure.

The head of state reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to a green economy, the development of renewable energy and clean technologies, identifying the Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant as a key strategic project. He also expressed interest in the transfer of Japanese green technologies and new financing mechanisms for environmental projects.

Sadyr Japarov recalled the UN initiative on the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions for 2023–2027 and invited partners to take part in the Second Global Mountain Summit to be held in Bishkek.

Highlighting the high level of cooperation with Japan, he highly appreciated Japan’s contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable development and invited investors to participate in the project of the environmentally friendly Asman city.

Speaking about connectivity, the president stressed that Kyrgyzstan’s advantageous geographic location in the heart of Eurasia creates opportunities to become a regional hub for transport, logistics, trade, and financial flows. Enhanced connectivity, infrastructure modernization, and the introduction of intelligent transport systems would help reduce business costs and strengthen the country’s position in regional logistics.

He underscored Kyrgyzstan’s focus on developing road and railway networks, civil aviation, transport and logistics centers, as well as expanding the country’s participation in international transport corridors.

Separately, the president expressed readiness to cooperate with Japan in the field of information technology, identifying the Kyrgyz Republic’s High Technology Park as a platform for joint digital projects, the transfer of advanced Japanese technologies, and the training of engineering and IT specialists.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized that human resource development is one of the key priorities of cooperation with Japan.

He highly praised the results of the JDS program, whose graduates have contributed to the country’s development for many years, and expressed interest in expanding educational quotas at leading Japanese universities, particularly in information technology and engineering.

The president stated that cooperation in tourism is an important factor in bringing the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Japan closer together. He noted that the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage, formed at the crossroads of trade routes and civilizations, as well as preserved elements of Buddhist culture, are of particular interest to Japanese tourists. In this context, he expressed readiness to cooperate on preserving cultural diversity and creating a specialized museum complex.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is consistently developing its tourism infrastructure to create a year-round tourist season, noting the implementation of the large-scale Ala-Too Resort ski project and inviting Japanese partners to participate in its development.