10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 103.45
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev took part in a ministerial roundtable held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Speaking at the event, Torobaev noted that the world is facing systemic climate, water, food, and social challenges.

«Under these conditions, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a shift toward integrated and long-term risk management. Particular attention is being paid to the issue of water scarcity amid climate change. As a mountainous country that forms the headwaters of Central Asia’s rivers, Kyrgyzstan bears special responsibility for the sustainability of the region’s water ecosystems and consistently raises water security issues at international forums,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/360685/
views: 102
Print
Related
OPEC to allocate $20 million to provide Kyrgyzstanis with clean drinking water
425,000 people planned to be provided with drinking water in three regions
Organizing committee for Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit formed
Bishkek's microdistricts to have no water on January 20
Water treatment plant in Osh to undergo major renovation
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 29
Part of Bishkek left without cold water
Drinking water supply turned off in part of Bishkek
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on December 24
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
5 February, Thursday
10:23
Cabinet Chairman visits water production plant opened in UAE by Kyrgyzstanis Cabinet Chairman visits water production plant opened i...
10:17
Leading UAE company ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in energy sector
10:09
Kyrgyz judokas to compete at 2026 Grand Slam in Paris
09:57
Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit
09:52
Kurak film wins three awards at film festival in France
4 February, Wednesday
20:53
Open Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan proposes creating unified tourism brand
20:45
Kyrgyzstan reduces dependence on food imports
20:33
Trading spaces at new Osh market to be provided free of charge
19:50
Osh market relocation: Authorities answer vendors' questions