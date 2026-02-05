Kyrgyzstan highlights water security as key issue at Dubai summit

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev took part in a ministerial roundtable held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Speaking at the event, Torobaev noted that the world is facing systemic climate, water, food, and social challenges.

«Under these conditions, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a shift toward integrated and long-term risk management. Particular attention is being paid to the issue of water scarcity amid climate change. As a mountainous country that forms the headwaters of Central Asia’s rivers, Kyrgyzstan bears special responsibility for the sustainability of the region’s water ecosystems and consistently raises water security issues at international forums,» the statement says.