Organizing committee for Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit formed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has formed an organizing committee for the preparation and hosting of the 2nd Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The event will be held in the Kyrgyz capital in 2027.

The organizing committee, headed by the Cabinet Chairman himself, has been tasked with developing and approving a plan for the summit’s preparation and hosting within three months of its formation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been assigned the functions of the organizing committee’s secretariat.

The relevant department of the Presidential Administration has been assigned the task of overseeing the implementation of the order.

The organizing committee includes Deputy Cabinet Chairmen, the Presidential Special Representative for the Mining Agenda, the Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, ministers, officials from the Presidential Administration, directors of several state agencies, Presidential Plenipotentiary Representatives in Naryn, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions, the Mayors of Bishkek, Osh, and Naryn, the President of the National Academy of Sciences, the Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO, and others.