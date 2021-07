Four people died in a traffic accident in Chui region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at 21.20 on the 107kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway (Nur village). Honda Stepwgn and Mitsubishi Pajero collided. Three rescuers worked at the scene. They pulled the bodies of the dead and injured out of the car and handed them over to the relevant services.

As a result, four people died and five people received various injuries. The condition of the injured is grave.