Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities

Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan will become accessible to students with disabilities. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Works are underway to create an inclusive educational environment within the framework of the Sector Development Program: Skills for Inclusive Growth project with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

«Classrooms and workshops, laboratories and premises for teachers, bathrooms, recreation areas, canteens, dormitories are being renovated in the buildings and premises of the centers of excellence, which are formed on the basis of eight colleges of the republic. Particular attention is paid to creation of conditions for students with disabilities. These are special lifts, toilet facilities, living rooms,» the ministry noted.

After completion of construction work, educational and production complexes will be equipped with modern equipment for specialties, priority for each region.

The total cost of work is 210,348,720 soms.

As part of the project, these colleges were previously equipped with computer and office equipment, as well as household appliances for dormitories.
