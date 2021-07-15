12:36
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Assistance will be provided within the framework of agreements reached during the visit of the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to Azerbaijan.

«At present, the parties are working out logistics issues with the provision of all storage conditions and requirements for transportation of the vaccine,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry added that this amount of the vaccine will be enough to protect the life and ensure safety of 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis.
