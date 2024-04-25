Sadyr Japarov makes statement following negotiations with Ilham Aliyev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a statement to the media following negotiations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku. The press service of the head of state reported.

In his statement, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev for the invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

«Today, with the respected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of the second meeting of the Interstate Council, we held substantive negotiations on almost all topical issues of bilateral cooperation, and heard reports from the heads of several ministries of the two countries. Based on the results of the meeting, decisions were made aimed at further expanding bilateral cooperation,» the head of state noted.

Sadyr Japarov added that following the meeting, a joint declaration was signed on the establishment of in-depth strategic partnership relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The prospects for the work of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund were discussed, the issues of construction by the Azerbaijani side of a five-star hotel on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake, and the construction by the Kyrgyz side of a secondary school in Agdam district were raised.

Construction of the school is Kyrgyzstan’s contribution to restoring peace in regions affected by the conflict. We plan to lay the capsule before the construction of this school begins. President Sadyr Japarov

An agreement was also reached to hold the next meeting of the joint Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation.

«Today we signed a number of bilateral documents aimed at further close work in various areas. Among the documents signed, I would like to note a five-year comprehensive program for the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, which will be used as a basic roadmap for bilateral cooperation in the medium term.

I would also like to note the signing of an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of income tax evasion, which is important for mutual economic activities by business entities of the two countries,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He recalled that the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan will be held this week in the city of Baku, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for preserving the memory of the world-famous writer Chingiz Aitmatov, whose monument was unveiled in the city of Baku.

«I congratulated the respected Ilham Heydarovich and, taking this opportunity, I congratulate the fraternal Azerbaijani people on receiving the right to host a global event this year — the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Indeed, this is an important event, and we are sincerely glad that the fraternal country is hosting such a major event,» the President noted.