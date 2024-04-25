11:55
State visit of Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan: 18 bilateral documents signed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a narrow format within the framework of his state visit to Baku (Azerbaijan). The press service of the head of state reported.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, energy, transportation, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted with satisfaction that the high-level talks held in Bishkek and Baku over the past two years, as well as the agreements reached and documents signed not only gave an important impetus to cooperation, but also filled the interaction between the two countries with a completely new, qualitative content.

After the meeting, Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev held the second meeting of the Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan noted a complete identity in approaches of the two countries to the development of cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Ilham Aliyev also noted that representatives of relevant ministries of the two countries are in constant contact, actively interact and hold regular consultations on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, expressed confidence that this visit will give a great impetus to deepening relations between the two countries, and the documents signed will contribute to expanding cooperation. He added that Kyrgyzstan is ready for further development of interaction on existing and future cooperation mechanisms.

The heads of state of the two countries heard reports from the relevant state bodies of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on the status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, energy and agricultural spheres.

During the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan, 18 bilateral documents were signed.
