11:56
USD 88.85
EUR 94.92
RUB 0.96
English

Agreement for avoidance of double taxation signed with Azerbaijan

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and his Azerbaijani counterpart Mikail Jabbarov signed an agreement on April 24 in Baku for the avoidance of double taxation in relation to income taxes and prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

Thus, including Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan has concluded agreements for the avoidance of double taxation with 37 countries of the world.

It is noted that agreements for the avoidance of double taxation are also considered as a means of attracting foreign direct investment into the economy of the republic.

«In addition, the main objectives of the agreements are to protect a resident of one state from discriminatory taxation in another contracting state, to prevent tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreements, and the mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states,» the press service said in the statement.
link: https://24.kg/english/292562/
views: 159
Print
Related
State visit of Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan: 18 bilateral documents signed
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Ilham Aliyev takes place in Baku
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Baku for state visit
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Azerbaijan
Agreement on Azerbaijan - Kyrgyzstan Fund's stay in Bishkek ratified
Customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate
President Sadyr Japarov to attend 2024 UN Climate Change Conference
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discuss investment cooperation
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vapes banned in Kazakhstan Vapes banned in Kazakhstan
25 April, Thursday
11:48
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan Amnesty International assesses human rights situation...
11:29
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby
10:23
Agreement for avoidance of double taxation signed with Azerbaijan
10:13
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion
09:52
Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library
24 April, Wednesday
17:52
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
17:44
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of detainees hold peaceful rally