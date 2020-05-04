Mudflow destroys roads in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan

Mudflow destroyed parts of the roads served by Osh — Batken — Isfana highway department in Leilek district of Batken region. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mudflows hit Min Zhigach, Kara-Dobo villages, Katar site and Isfana town. At the same time, gravel drifting occurred on 17 sections at the 330-363rd kilometers of Osh — Isfana road, roadside was washed out in 22 places and 20 kilometers of the road were flooded. Left wing of the bridge was destroyed at the 372nd kilometer. Gravel drifts occurred in 13 places at the 8th kilometer of Korgon — Katran — Baul highway section, the 18-21st kilometer of the highway along the river was washed away.

Gravel drift occurred at the 13kilometer of Katran — Ozgorush highway, the roadside was washed away. Gravel drifts occurred, roadsides were destroyed at the 27kilometer of Samat — Zamboruch — Zharkyshtak highway. At least 50 meters of the dam were destroyed at the 1kilometer of the route. Gravel drifts also occurred, the roadsides were washed out, and the roads adjacent to the river were destroyed on Isfana — Andarak — Kok-Tash road.

Gravel drifts occurred on the Isfana — Ak-Bulak highway, 300 meters of road were washed out, gravel drifts were registered on the sections of Margun — Darkum, Beshkent — Margun and Kairagach — Kulundu — Arka roads, roadsides and parts of the roads were washed out.

«Groups of road workers work on all the highways, movement of traffic is ensured, the amount of damage is being calculated,» the Ministry of Transport said.

Recall, mudflow hit Isfana town as a result of heavy precipitation. Residential buildings and kindergarten were flooded. The Prime Minister instructed to eliminate the effects of the natural disaster as soon as possible.