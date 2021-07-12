15:43
Health Minister names conditions for return of schools to usual work mode

Schools will return to usual work mode, if 70 percent of the population is vaccinated. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, 2,137,000 people have to be vaccinated for development of community immunity.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that there is a hope that the country will get AstraZeneca vaccine within the COVAX program in mid-August.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Bishkek yesterday from China. It will be distributed among all regions of the republic. According to Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova, Kyrgyzstan will purchase 1.25 million more doses of the vaccine.
