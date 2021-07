At least 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan today, on July 11. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier it was reported that 1,100,000 doses were purchased at the expense of the republican budget, 150,000 doses were provided by the Chinese side at no cost.

In May 2021, the PRC donated to Kyrgyzstan the second batch of vaccine in the amount of 150,000 doses. Kyrgyzstan was looking for a plane to deliver the vaccine.

It is necessary to vaccinate 70 percent of the population, or 2,187,417 people in Kyrgyzstan, including priority groups of citizens — 1,312,450.