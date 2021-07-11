18:13
Traffic accident in Boom: Six people transported to Kemin hospital

Six people were transported to the general practice center in Kemin after a traffic accident in Boom gorge. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency with reference to the director of the medical center Almaz Nazarbek uulu.

According to them, two of six injured are children, the rest are adults. There are no people in grave condition among them. Doctors are providing assistance; more information on possible hospitalization will appear after examination of the injured.

Earlier it was reported about a large traffic jam in Boom gorge due to the traffic accident involving several passenger buses with children, who were returning home from a children’s camp.
