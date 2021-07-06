20:25
Sadyr Japarov and Nursultan Nazarbayev talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During the conversation, the head of state warmly congratulated the first president of Kazakhstan on his birthday and the Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan, especially emphasizing the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the establishment and strengthening of strategic partnership, alliance and good-neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Sadyr Japarov wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health and long life, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan — peace and prosperity.
