Kyrgyzstan takes the 160th place in the world in terms of vaccination against COVID-19. The Sunday Times reports with reference to Our World in Data scientific online publication.

According to it, 177,000 people have been vaccinated in the Kyrgyz Republic that is 1.5 percent of the country’s population. As a result of such a low coverage of the population with vaccination, Kyrgyzstan takes a place between Liberia and Iraq in the ranking. The vaccination situation is worse only in the most underdeveloped countries of Africa — Somalia, Nigeria and Chad, as well as in states engulfed in civil war like Syria and Yemen.