Another monument to Nursultan Nazarbayev erected in Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan unveiled a monument to Nursultan Nazarbayev in the capital of the republic. It is located on the territory of a new park in Nur-Sultan city.

According to the press service of the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony of opening the monument to the first president of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the capital of the republic.

He noted the exceptional contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation of the foundations of statehood, delimitation and demarcation of the state border, overcoming global crises, strengthening the country’s international authority.

«The Elbasy (leader of the nation) has put forward many international initiatives and brought our country to the forefront of global politics. The whole world knows him as a great politician, historical figure. The current and future generations of Kazakhstan should look up to the great son of their people,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

This is not the first monument in honor of the Elbasy erected in Kazakhstan and abroad. In July 2020, the monument to Nazarbayev was erected at the National Defense University in Nur-Sultan. The capital’s airport, several educational institutions, streets in some cities of the republic and beyond, as well as parks and squares are named after him.

The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana city, was renamed into Nur-Sultan in 2019.