Kyrgyzstan has no lawyers able to write bills in state language

None of 70 lawyers working on the drafts of the Criminal Procedure and Criminal Codes of the Kyrgyz Republic were able to write a draft law in the Kyrgyz language. Prosecutor General of the country Kurmankul Zulushev stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the group of lawyers worked for free, they were not allocated a penny from the country’s budget.

«It turned out that we do not have lawyers in Kyrgyzstan who can write laws in the Kyrgyz language. We had to write in Russian and then translate into the state language,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

Drafts of the new codes are considered in the first reading today.
