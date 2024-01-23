22:24
USD 89.31
EUR 97.27
RUB 1.01
English

No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: President signs law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes). The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 7, 2023 to ensure the rights to sexual inviolability and sexual freedom, protection of life and health from criminal encroachments. The purpose of the law is to strengthen the prevention of crime by strengthening liability and creating mechanisms to protect victims of crimes against sexual inviolability from repeat offenses.

The main changes in the Codes are:

  • Criminal cases at the stage of pre-trial proceedings for serious crimes (including rape) in connection with reconciliation of the parties shall not be terminated;
  • Norms providing for the termination of criminal proceedings in connection with reconciliation of the parties are excluded;
  • The statute of limitations for sexual inviolability offenses, probation supervision, and bail are excluded, as these provisions undermine the confidence of victims in the law enforcement system.

The law comes into force ten days from the date of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/284897/
views: 229
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan may switch to English legal system - Sadyr Japarov
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on education
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Youth Law
Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan amended
President signs law on amendments to Criminal Procedure Code
Law on fakes is powerless against bots and only works against media
Amendments to Gulshat Asylbaeva’s law do not pursue political goals
Constitutional Court to consider contradictions in Civil Code
Sadyr Japarov forms group to finalize law on NGOs
IPHR calls on authorities of Kyrgyzstan to withdraw draft law threatening NGOs
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
23 January, Tuesday
17:35
No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: President signs law No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: Preside...
17:26
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
15:02
National Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Development to be created
14:50
Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented
14:01
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency