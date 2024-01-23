No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: President signs law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes). The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 7, 2023 to ensure the rights to sexual inviolability and sexual freedom, protection of life and health from criminal encroachments. The purpose of the law is to strengthen the prevention of crime by strengthening liability and creating mechanisms to protect victims of crimes against sexual inviolability from repeat offenses.

The main changes in the Codes are: Criminal cases at the stage of pre-trial proceedings for serious crimes (including rape) in connection with reconciliation of the parties shall not be terminated;

Norms providing for the termination of criminal proceedings in connection with reconciliation of the parties are excluded;

The statute of limitations for sexual inviolability offenses, probation supervision, and bail are excluded, as these provisions undermine the confidence of victims in the law enforcement system.

The law comes into force ten days from the date of its official publication.