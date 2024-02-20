President approves amendments to Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the head of state reported.
The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 27, 2023. It is aimed at humanizing criminal legislation and provides for the possibility of an additional choice of preventive measure, introduction and use of the capabilities of modern digital technologies.
Including:
- A new type of preventive measure is being introduced in the form of electronic surveillance through the use of electronic and other technical control devices (electronic bracelet);
- To reduce the time for consideration of criminal cases, reduce the procedural costs of the parties, eliminate additional expenses associated with the cost of travel of friends and relatives to the place of court hearings, their accommodation, ensure security, law and order during court proceedings and prevent conflict situations between the parties, their participation in court hearings in a remote format (via video conferencing) is provided.