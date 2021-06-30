Third wave of COVID-19: Condition of Speaker of Parliament worsens

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov began to receive inpatient treatment at the clinical hospital of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Parliamentary press service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Prior to that, the Speaker was in self-isolation. He was hospitalized due to the deteriorating health condition.

«Talant Mamytov’s condition is currently stable, he is under the supervision of doctors. In addition, 13 employees of the Executive Office of the Parliament, including the employees of the reception office of the speaker, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, 36 employees of the Parliament switched to remote work,» the press service said.