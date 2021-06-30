11:12
USD 84.66
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.17
English

Third wave of COVID-19: Condition of Speaker of Parliament worsens

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov began to receive inpatient treatment at the clinical hospital of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Parliamentary press service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Prior to that, the Speaker was in self-isolation. He was hospitalized due to the deteriorating health condition.

«Talant Mamytov’s condition is currently stable, he is under the supervision of doctors. In addition, 13 employees of the Executive Office of the Parliament, including the employees of the reception office of the speaker, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, 36 employees of the Parliament switched to remote work,» the press service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/199354/
views: 97
Print
Related
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19
Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan recovers from COVID-19 for 4 days
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181.3 million people globally
10,457 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,066 - in serious condition
27 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,092 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 123,038 in total
Third wave of COVID-19: Condition of Health Minister is satisfactory
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181 million people globally
Israel adds Kyrgyzstan in travel warning list
Popular
Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability
10 people injured in traffic accident on Southern highway in Bishkek 10 people injured in traffic accident on Southern highway in Bishkek
Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future
30 June, Wednesday
11:09
Developer of Sputnik V urges to get vaccinated every six months Developer of Sputnik V urges to get vaccinated every si...
10:57
Al-Maktoum Foundation to build modern educational complex in Kyrgyzstan
10:42
Third wave of COVID-19: Condition of Speaker of Parliament worsens
10:21
Sadyr Japarov comments on results of meeting with Emomali Rakhmon
09:52
Krasnaya Rechka - Issyk-Ata resort road to be closed on July 1
29 June, Tuesday
18:13
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19
17:49
Child dies in intensive care unit after falling out of 11th-floor window
17:27
Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek