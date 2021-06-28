Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov named bilateral cooperation in the energy sector as an important point in negotiations with his counterpart Sadyr Japarov. In particular, this is supply of Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the Turkmen side is ready to meet all the needs of Kyrgyzstan and discuss technical and organizational issues.

Once again I want to emphasize my political will, that we are ready for these issues. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The leader of Turkmenistan attached particular importance to today’s meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, noting that they would have to compare notes, assess bilateral cooperation in many areas, and discuss prospects for further interaction.

«Kyrgyzstan is a promising partner for us, but despite the growth in trade this year, the overall level of bilateral cooperation cannot be considered high. It is necessary to conduct a thorough analysis and remove obstacles that prevent full interaction,» Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during bilateral talks in an expanded format.

He stressed that one of the main issues on the agenda is the preservation and maintenance of global peace, stability, successful countering terrorist threats and settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the conceptual basis of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations is conditioned by the understanding in views on the priority prospects of bilateral interaction and regional international development.

«Turkmenistan always advocates for solving regional problems by peaceful means and based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect in compliance with the principles and norms of international law and in accordance with the UN Charter,» the President of Turkmenistan noted.

In addition, he drew the attention of the parties to interaction on environmental and nature protection issues.

In particular, it is necessary to significantly step up joint work to counter the negative consequences of climate change. He noted the need for the rational use of water resources in the Central Asian region, stressing that in this context it is important to continue to move on, implementing the jointly made decisions.

According to him, the Afghanistan theme traditionally occupies an important place in the Turkmen-Kyrgyz negotiations. Everyone wants to see Afghanistan as a peaceful and prosperous state, a good neighbor. At the same time, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, it is necessary to qualitatively expand these relations.

The President of Turkmenistan told that all topical issues were discussed in a narrow format, on which appropriate decisions will be made. In addition, during the talks, the parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation in fuel and energy, transport, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. It was proposed to regularly hold joint exhibitions, develop contacts with business community of the two countries.