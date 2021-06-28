Affected by conflict Batken residents to be equated with heroes of revolution

It is proposed to establish additional social guarantees for family members of those killed and injured during the conflict at the border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development submitted the corresponding bill for public discussion.

As the background statement says, the ministry proposes to expand the category of persons to whom the law on social protection of family members of victims and injured as a result of events occurred in April-June 2010 applies.

If the document is approved, additional monthly social benefit in the amount of 37 calculated rates (3,700 soms) will be established in particular for children (until they reach 18), parents (father, mother) of the deceased (upon reaching retirement age, if the deceased was the only child — for life), as well as victims, recognized as persons with disabilities.

The ministry noted that 36 people died, 168 were injured during the events. According to the territorial divisions of the ministry, 44 children lost their parents, one family had the only child. «The predicted number of victims who can be diagnosed as disabled is 30 people,» the document says.

However, there are no funds for the provision of the proposed additional monthly social benefits in the republican budget for 2021. Therefore, the ministry proposes to enact the law from January 1, 2022. Its implementation will require additional 3,363.3 million soms.