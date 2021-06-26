10 people injured in traffic accident on Southern highway in Bishkek

Ten people were injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened today at the intersection of the Southern highway and Chingiz Aitmatov avenue. A Honda Fit car of one of the taxi services and a passenger car collided. Eyewitnesses claim that the taxi driver was driving at high speed.

«As a result, ten people were injured. Each of them has different injuries. There are four children among the injured. They have brain concussion,» the eyewitnesses said.