Energy Ministry and owners of small HPPs agree on purchase of electricity

Contract was signed between Severelectro OJSC and Impex Trade LLC as well as an agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and Impex Trade LLC on intentions for implementation of project on construction of small hydropower plants. Press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

At a meeting of the President Sadyr Japarov with business representatives, an entrepreneur Rakhatbek Irsaliev raised the issue of purchase of electricity from small hydropower plants. The head of state gave officials two days to solve the problem.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry hosted a meeting of energy companies, the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex with entrepreneur Rakhatbek Irsaliev and a representative of Impex Trade LLC (Sokuluk HPP-2) to discuss issues of the activities of small hydropower plants. Following the meeting, contracts were signed between Vostokelectro OJSC and Ak-Terek HPP LLC, Ala-Bash HPPs LLC, Ton HPP LLC on the purchase of electricity.

«It was also decided to initiate a project on amendments to the law on renewable energy sources. On March 4, 2021, agreements were also signed between the Ministry of Energy and Industry and Ak-Terek HPP LLC, Ala-Bash HPPs LLC, Ton HPP LLC on intentions for implementation of projects,» the statement says.