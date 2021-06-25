14:59
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with UN Resident Coordinator in KyrgyzstanOzonnia Ojielo. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

She noted the difficult epidemiological situation in the country and stressed the need to increase the rate of vaccination of the population.

«The issue of stepping up the process of vaccination of the population is acute. These issues are a priority for the country’s leadership. The number of citizens in need of vaccination is nearly 3.2 million. The highest priority group includes 2.6 million people. We need 6.4 million doses of vaccines. Effective coordination of efforts with development partners is especially important in countering the spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, especially on vaccines and health system support issues,» she said.

Ozonnia Ojielo said that vaccination of residents and strict adherence to anti-epidemiological measures are needed to counter the current wave of the pandemic.

Based on the results of studying the experience of other countries, about 70 percent of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 recovered the economy and stability in the country much faster.

The parties agreed that the UN system would help in the implementation of projects on combatting the pandemic in Kyrgyzstan within a short time.
