Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, every citizen should feel socially responsible for the life and health of their loved ones, and this will be their contribution to the joint fight against the spread of the pandemic. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said during an extraordinary meeting of the Government.

Its participants considered issues of stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the country and readiness of the health care system for the growth in the virus incidence. The head of the Cabinet addressed the citizens.

«Dear citizens! Today the Cabinet of Ministers does not intend to impose any restrictions, except for the ban on holding any public events. At the same time, each of us should feel our social responsibility for the health and life of our loved ones and relatives. This will be your contribution to the joint fight against the spread of the pandemic. We all remember what the «black July 2020» was like. Nobody wants recurrence of these sad events. The health of others depends on each of us, on our observance of simple sanitary standards. Do not expose your life and the life of your relatives to danger, avoid crowded places, do not attend feasts and other events with a large number of people,» he said, wishing the Kyrgyzstanis good health and prosperity.