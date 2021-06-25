13:29
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan continues search for Orhan Inandi

Police continue search for the missing Orhan Inandi. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

«As soon as we get information that we can voice without interfering with the work of the investigators, we will immediately inform the public,» the ministry stressed.

Law enforcement officers also noted that to this day they are considering all versions of the disappearance of the president of Sapat international educational institution.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
