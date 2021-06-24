Kazakhstan to consider supplies of fuel to Kyrgyzstan at half year-end

Kazakhstan will consider the issue of supplies of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan after the results of six months of the year. Head of the Department of Regulated Spheres of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of the Kyrgyz Republic Sagyn Mamatomorov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy is considering the possibility of duty-free supplies of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan. There was such an experience last year. But the contract was in force until December 31, 2020.

«Perhaps, if the Ministry of Energy agrees, we will receive fuel and lubricants from them,» Sagyn Mamatomorov said.

At the same time, he noted that Kyrgyzstan itself produces about 200,000 tons of fuel, and the rest (over 1 million tons) is imported from Russia.