Kyrgyz athlete secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics

Kanykei Kubanychbekova, a member of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic in shooting sports, secured a berth at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It became known after all international competitions in shooting in exercise VP-6, women (pneumatic rifle for 10 meters). The ticked to the Olympic Games was obtained due to the highest number of fulfilled MQS (minimum qualification standards) for participation in international tournaments.

Having achieved the highest average result in the ranking, Kanykei Kubanychbekova became the holder of a ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kanykei Kubanychbekova is the winner of the 2020 Kyrgyzstan Cup, the leader of the 2021 Kyrgyzstan Cup.

In 2017, she won a bronze medal at Intershot International tournament (Amsterdam, Netherlands). She is the senior coach of the junior sports shooting team.

This ticket is the 14th for Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Atabek Azisbekov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Akzhol Mahmudov, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Ernazar Akmataliev (wrestling), Darya Maslova, Julia Andreeva, Maria Korobitskaya (athletics), Roman Petrov (fencing) and Denis Petrashov (swimming) have secured their berths at the Olympics.