Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan plans to secure 30 berths

Kyrgyz athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games in Paris have been allocated 275 million soms. Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov said at a joint meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction and Mekenchil parliamentary group.

Active preparations for qualification and licensing tournaments have been underway since January, he said.

Altynbek Maksutov added that it is planned to secure 27-30 berths at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. As of today, there are six of them.

«A budget of 41 million soms has been approved for Paralympic sports. To secure berths and qualitatively prepare athletes, additional 100 million soms have been allocated. They are directed to medicines, doctors and training,» the head of the Ministry of Culture said.

He listed the sports that have a chance to qualify for the Olympics: