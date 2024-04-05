17:26
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan plans to secure 30 berths

Kyrgyz athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games in Paris have been allocated 275 million soms. Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov said at a joint meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction and Mekenchil parliamentary group.

Active preparations for qualification and licensing tournaments have been underway since January, he said.

Altynbek Maksutov added that it is planned to secure 27-30 berths at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. As of today, there are six of them.

«A budget of 41 million soms has been approved for Paralympic sports. To secure berths and qualitatively prepare athletes, additional 100 million soms have been allocated. They are directed to medicines, doctors and training,» the head of the Ministry of Culture said.

He listed the sports that have a chance to qualify for the Olympics:

  • Judo;
  • Greco-Roman wrestling;
  • Freestyle wrestling;
  • Women’s wrestling;
  • Track and field;
  • Weightlifting;
  • Boxing;
  • Canoeing;
  • Pentathlon;
  • Swimming;
  • Shooting;
  • Archery;
  • Triathlon;
  • Fencing.
link: https://24.kg/english/290899/
views: 136
Print
Related
IOC approves flag and anthem for neutral athletes at 2024 Olympics
IOC allows athletes from Russia, Belarus to participate in 2024 Olympics
Five new sports included in 2028 Olympic Games programme
Kyrgyzstan to allocate 100 million soms for Olympics in Paris
Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan secures another berth
Akzhol Makhmudov secures berth at 2024 Olympic Games
Swimmer Denis Petrashov secures berth at 2024 Olympic Games
Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova secures berth at 2024 Olympic Games
Official mascot of 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris unveiled
Summer Deaflympics: Kyrgyz team wins three medals
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey...
16:47
Passage of people, vehicles to be suspended at Ak-Kiya – Avtodorozhny checkpoint
16:37
Damage from strong wind in Chui region exceeds 23.5 million soms
16:24
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region
16:12
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov to be published in Azerbaijani language