Illegal enrichment: Almambet Saliev placed in SCNS remand prison

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Almambet Saliev was placed in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the prosecutor petitioned for a preventive measure for Saliev in the form of detention for a period of two months — until August 16.

The lawyer asked to place Almambet Saliev under house arrest.

The defendant did not comment on his criminal case in any way.

The defendant’s defense stated that they intend to appeal the decision of the district court in the Bishkek City Court.

Almambet Saliev is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, he, being the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and using the patronage of the ex-president, actively intervened in the work of the judicial system, law enforcement and state bodies, lobbying the interests of private structures to the detriment of state interests.