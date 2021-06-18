19:12
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Illegal enrichment: Almambet Saliev placed in SCNS remand prison

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Almambet Saliev was placed in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the prosecutor petitioned for a preventive measure for Saliev in the form of detention for a period of two months — until August 16.

The lawyer asked to place Almambet Saliev under house arrest.

The defendant did not comment on his criminal case in any way.

The defendant’s defense stated that they intend to appeal the decision of the district court in the Bishkek City Court.

Almambet Saliev is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, he, being the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and using the patronage of the ex-president, actively intervened in the work of the judicial system, law enforcement and state bodies, lobbying the interests of private structures to the detriment of state interests.
link: https://24.kg/english/198202/
views: 104
Print
Related
Supporters of Almambet Saliev hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev detained
Businessman Genrikh Balyan placed under house arrest
Businessman Genrikh Balyan transfers 60 million soms to SCNS account
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Almambet Saliev detained
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek
Another ex-vice mayor of Bishkek suspected of illegal enrichment
SCNS shows property of head of South-West customs Nurbek Aitmamatov
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
18:18
Direct flight opened from Kyrgyzstan to Iran Direct flight opened from Kyrgyzstan to Iran
18:13
Illegal enrichment: Almambet Saliev placed in SCNS remand prison
17:59
Sadyr Japarov tells about Development Fund of Naryn region at expense of Kumtor
17:47
New police station opened on Ala-Too square
16:16
Sanitary control tightened in public transport in Bishkek