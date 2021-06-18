16:10
Supporters of Almambet Saliev hold rally near court building in Bishkek

Supporters of the former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office Almambet Saliev hold rally near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

The protesters demand his release.

The court will choose a preventive measure for Almambet Saliev today.

Almambet Saliev is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, he, being the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and using the patronage of the ex-president, actively intervened in the work of the judicial system, law enforcement and state bodies, lobbying the interests of private structures to the detriment of state interests.
