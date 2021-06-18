Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court

Rally in support of a deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov is held in Bishkek near the building of the City Court.

About 100 people demand to release the detainee in the Kumtor case.

Asylbek Jeenbekov’s lawyers previously appealed against the ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court on the arrest of the former speaker of Parliament.

About 50 supporters of parliamentary deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also joined the protesters.

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek released two former deputies — Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov. They entered into a plea agreement.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.