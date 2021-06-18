Bishkek to host festival of Polish films Vistula

The Republican House of Cinema named after Aitmatov will host the festival of Polish films Vistula. Its organizers report.

«This is a great opportunity to see the newest in cinema over the past two years by renowned and award-winning directors as well as talented debutants admiring their first work,» they said.

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to watch such films as «Pan T.» by Marcin Krzyształowicz, «Ikar. Legenda Mietka Kosza» by Maciej Pieprzyca, «Far Away From Here» by Piotr Domalewski, the full-length debut of the first Polish animator Mariusz Wilczyński «Kill It and Leave This Town» and others.

The program will also include a block of short films by students of the Lodz Film School.

Description of the films and the program can be found at the link.

Admission to all screenings is free.