11:33
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Bishkek to host festival of Polish films Vistula

The Republican House of Cinema named after Aitmatov will host the festival of Polish films Vistula. Its organizers report.

«This is a great opportunity to see the newest in cinema over the past two years by renowned and award-winning directors as well as talented debutants admiring their first work,» they said.

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to watch such films as «Pan T.» by Marcin Krzyształowicz, «Ikar. Legenda Mietka Kosza» by Maciej Pieprzyca, «Far Away From Here» by Piotr Domalewski, the full-length debut of the first Polish animator Mariusz Wilczyński «Kill It and Leave This Town» and others.

The program will also include a block of short films by students of the Lodz Film School.

Description of the films and the program can be found at the link.

Admission to all screenings is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/198094/
views: 136
Print
Related
Akyrky Koch film participates in Film Festival in Iran
Belgian screenwriter Domenico La Porta to give free master classes in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to host European Film Festival on March 22-28
Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Film Forum in Hong Kong
Akyrky Koch movie wins main prize at Dhaka International Film Festival
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek
Movie without popcorn: Tolekan Ismailova about festival revealing big problems
Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
11:13
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek...
10:59
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed
10:15
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party