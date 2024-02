A participant of a robbery, who was put on the wanted list in 2015, was detained in Poland. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, on February 9, 2024, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained at Lubaczow checkpoint (Poland/Ukraine).

The man had been wanted by the Department of Internal Affairs of Kyzyl-Kiya city since 2015 for committing a robbery.

It is noted that in 2015, four unknown persons, armed with a machine gun, stopped a Honda CRV driven by a citizen in Karavan village. Threatening to kill, they took possession of $1,030 million. Three suspects were later detained, and the wanted man managed to escape.

The issue of extraditing the detainee and bringing him to criminal responsibility is currently being considered.