Dastan Bekeshev proposes to open consular service of Poland in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev proposed opening a consular service of Poland in Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of Parliament. He noted that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have difficulties in obtaining a work visa.

«There is an advertisement about the opportunity to go to Poland to earn money, but, unfortunately, we do not have a consular department of this country. There is also no embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Poland itself. This is very bad. In order to obtain a work visa, our citizens are forced to go to Almaty and obtain it there. The conditions there are terrible. Our citizens are bullied and various obstacles are created,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

The deputy asked to hold consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.