The draft law on financial reporting by NGOs was adopted in the third reading. The document was approved today at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

At least 83 deputies voted for it, 10 — against.

On March 4, the Parliament adopted in the first reading amendments to the law on NGOs, which oblige non-profit organizations to report on the sources of their funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.