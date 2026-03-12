Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves draft law on conflict of interest

Deputies reviewed and adopted the draft law «On Amendments to the Law ’On Conflicts of Interest’» in its second reading at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh. The bill was initiated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document aims to clarify the conceptual framework, determine a single authorized body, improve procedures for declaring and verifying information, and establish effective accountability measures.

MP Ulan Primov raised the issue of mechanisms for resolving conflicts of interest, including disciplinary action against managers, including dismissal.

His colleague Kamila Talieva drew attention to the proposed amendments to Articles 7 and 28 of the law on conflicts of interest regarding the liability of individuals covered by the law and the authorized state body responsible for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the law.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked for clarification on the categories of individuals covered by this document and for clarification on who exactly falls under its scope.