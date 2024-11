The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed the bill in the first reading, which bans filming of police officers. Only one MP voted against it — Dastan Bekeshev. He also published a list of his colleagues who supported the document on his Telegram channel.

The bill was adopted in the first reading thanks to 61 MPs. The rest were absent from the meeting or did not vote.

Recall, initiators of the bill propose to introduce increased liability for hooliganism committed against a person performing his or her official, professional activities or public duty.