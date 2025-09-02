15:08
President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for ex-Parliament Speakers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has returned to Parliament, with objections, a draft law that sought to grant additional rights and privileges to former speakers of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Sadyr Japarov reminded lawmakers that Kyrgyzstan’s Constitution recognizes only the status of former presidents, who are entitled to certain rights, while no such status exists for ex-speakers.

«If this law is adopted, other agencies will also begin to demand similar privileges for their former heads. Moreover, the law would require additional state budget funds, which are not allocated for 2026–2027,» the president’s objections read.

The bill, passed on May 21, was initiated by several MPs (Ulugbek Ormonov, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Dinara Ashimova, Akylbek Tumonbaev, Ulan Primov, Baktybek Sydykov, Iskhak Masaliev, Marlen Mamataliev) and proposed granting ex-speakers and their spouses diplomatic passports, free medical services, and access to VIP halls at airports and railway stations.

The Cabinet of Ministers had earlier issued a negative opinion on the bill.
