16:40
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty

A group of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposed a bill to expand the list of crimes, for which amnesty cannot be applied under the law. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues, and Regulations of the Parliament.

Currently, amnesty is not applied to crimes such as:

  • Financing terrorist activities;
  • Public calls for terrorist acts;
  • Financing organized groups and criminal associations;
  • Illegal arms and ammunition trafficking;
  • Sabotage.

If the proposed amendments come into force, it will be impossible to apply amnesty to defendants and those convicted of creating an organized group or participation in it; creating an illegal armed formation or participation in it.

The bill was adopted by the committee in the second reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/318173/
views: 140
Print
Related
Parliament passes bill banning filming of police officers in 1st reading
Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui region
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Kyrgyzstan announces amnesty for military deserters
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amnesty law
Amnesty of capital: Desk inspections to be suspended
Energy drinks planned to be banned in Kyrgyzstan, deputies approve bill
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Tur...
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia
15:31
Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty