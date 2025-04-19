17:06
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

President returns bill on new spelling options for surnames to Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan rejected the bill expanding the spelling options for surnames in Kyrgyz. The Parliament reported.

One of the initiators of the bill, deputy Mirlan Samiykozho, informed that a conciliation group would be created to develop an agreed version of the document, which would include historians, linguists and the authors of the draft law.

Recall, changes were made to the Family Code, the Law «On Acts of Civil Status».

It was proposed to supplement Article 1 with:

— by the name of the father with the addition of «uulu» for male children and «kyzy» for female children or without adding it, or endings in the genitive case «dyn/tyn», «din/tin», «dun/tun» for male children and endings in the ablative case «dan/tan», «den/ten», «dөn/tөn» for female children are added to the father’s name. In these cases, the child is not assigned a patronymic.

For example, Baktybekov Uson Zhakshylykovich, according to the proposed amendments, can be indicated as Baktybekov tegi Uson, Baktybektegi Uson Zhakshylyktyn, Baktybek Uson or Baktybek Uson Zhakshylyk uulu.

And Baktybekova Nurgul Zhakshylykovna — Baktybektegi Nurgul, Baktybektegi Nurgul Zhakshylyktan, Baktybek Nurgul, Baktybek Nurgul Zhakshylyk kyzy.
link: https://24.kg/english/326641/
views: 247
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities initiate another bill with sanctions for fakes
Parliament approves introduction of new spelling options for surnames
Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty
Most popular names in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 announced
Parliament passes bill banning filming of police officers in 1st reading
Olympics 2024: 37 boys born in Kyrgyzstan were named Akzhol
Most popular names in 2024 announced in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Popular
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
Austrian company to build cable car at Three Peaks ski resort Austrian company to build cable car at Three Peaks ski resort
$52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan $52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP increases by 13.1 percent in first quarter of 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP increases by 13.1 percent in first quarter of 2025
19 April, Saturday
17:05
Sultan Rayev's novel "Zhanzhaza" in Kazakh to be presented in Astana Sultan Rayev's novel "Zhanzhaza" in Kazakh to be presen...
13:35
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
13:31
Volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia shows sharp increase
13:22
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
13:17
Food products to be checked in stores of Osh after poisoning of schoolchildren