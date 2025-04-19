President returns bill on new spelling options for surnames to Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan rejected the bill expanding the spelling options for surnames in Kyrgyz. The Parliament reported.

One of the initiators of the bill, deputy Mirlan Samiykozho, informed that a conciliation group would be created to develop an agreed version of the document, which would include historians, linguists and the authors of the draft law.

Recall, changes were made to the Family Code, the Law «On Acts of Civil Status».

It was proposed to supplement Article 1 with:

— by the name of the father with the addition of «uulu» for male children and «kyzy» for female children or without adding it, or endings in the genitive case «dyn/tyn», «din/tin», «dun/tun» for male children and endings in the ablative case «dan/tan», «den/ten», «dөn/tөn» for female children are added to the father’s name. In these cases, the child is not assigned a patronymic.

For example, Baktybekov Uson Zhakshylykovich, according to the proposed amendments, can be indicated as Baktybekov tegi Uson, Baktybektegi Uson Zhakshylyktyn, Baktybek Uson or Baktybek Uson Zhakshylyk uulu.

And Baktybekova Nurgul Zhakshylykovna — Baktybektegi Nurgul, Baktybektegi Nurgul Zhakshylyktan, Baktybek Nurgul, Baktybek Nurgul Zhakshylyk kyzy.