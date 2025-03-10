Kyrgyzstan’s authorities initiate another bill with sanctions for fakes

Another bill providing for administrative sanctions for fakes was initiated by the authorities of Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers prepared a draft law «On Amendments to the Code of Offenses.» The document was submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

The bill proposes to fine citizens for disseminating false information on social media, messengers and the media.

«To date, the Internet space, social media has become the main source of information, which have acquired the status of not only information platforms, opinions, microblogs, but also platforms for disseminating false, unreliable (fake) information. Regulation of the media, the Internet space should not be assessed as censorship or infringement of democratic rights and freedoms.

Practice shows that fake accounts are registered precisely in order to create a negative mood in society to destabilize the situation in the wake of some event,» the initiator explains.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to supplement the Code with Article 1093 «Dissemination of false (inaccurate) information». This refers to fakes that, according to officials, can create conditions for violating public order, the rights of citizens, organizations or state interests, if such actions do not fall under criminal liability.

The amount of fines is set at 200 calculated rates (20,000 soms) for individuals and 650 calculated rates (65,000) for legal entities.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed the law on fines for insults and slander on the Internet on January 31, 2025. The document entered into force on February 10.

That is, according to the Code of Offenses, the punishment for spreading lies has already been determined — the administrative penalty for insult for individuals is 20,000 soms, for legal entities — 65,000. If the deputies of Parliament adopt the changes, then those social media users, whose information is considered fake, will be fined. It is not yet known who will determine the «fakeness» of a message.