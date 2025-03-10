12:57
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan’s authorities initiate another bill with sanctions for fakes

Another bill providing for administrative sanctions for fakes was initiated by the authorities of Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers prepared a draft law «On Amendments to the Code of Offenses.» The document was submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

The bill proposes to fine citizens for disseminating false information on social media, messengers and the media.

«To date, the Internet space, social media has become the main source of information, which have acquired the status of not only information platforms, opinions, microblogs, but also platforms for disseminating false, unreliable (fake) information. Regulation of the media, the Internet space should not be assessed as censorship or infringement of democratic rights and freedoms.

Practice shows that fake accounts are registered precisely in order to create a negative mood in society to destabilize the situation in the wake of some event,» the initiator explains.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to supplement the Code with Article 1093 «Dissemination of false (inaccurate) information». This refers to fakes that, according to officials, can create conditions for violating public order, the rights of citizens, organizations or state interests, if such actions do not fall under criminal liability.

The amount of fines is set at 200 calculated rates (20,000 soms) for individuals and 650 calculated rates (65,000) for legal entities.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed the law on fines for insults and slander on the Internet on January 31, 2025. The document entered into force on February 10.

That is, according to the Code of Offenses, the punishment for spreading lies has already been determined — the administrative penalty for insult for individuals is 20,000 soms, for legal entities — 65,000. If the deputies of Parliament adopt the changes, then those social media users, whose information is considered fake, will be fined. It is not yet known who will determine the «fakeness» of a message.
link: https://24.kg/english/322223/
views: 135
Print
Related
Fakes about “earnings” using name of 24.kg spread on Instagram
Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty
Parliament passes bill banning filming of police officers in 1st reading
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about spread of fake notifications
Center for Information Environment Research created in Kyrgyzstan
Edil Baisalov intends to fight fakes and disinformation on social media
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
Fraudsters fake 24.kg website and spread false information
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Free organ transplant program continues in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Free organ transplant program continues in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
10 March, Monday
12:32
President: SMC's policy is aimed at providing citizens with affordable housing President: SMC's policy is aimed at providing citizens...
12:06
Hot water temporarily turned off in Vostok-5 microdistrict
11:51
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities initiate another bill with sanctions for fakes
10:17
Preparations for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th anniversary discussed in Brussels
10:10
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling at construction site in Stavropol Krai
7 March, Friday
22:01
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
21:53
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
21:35
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
21:25
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague