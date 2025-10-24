13:29
All NGOs and parties required to publish their income and assets online

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed the law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic Regarding the Reporting of Certain Nonprofit Organizations.»

According to the law, starting in 2026, trade unions, political parties, religious and nonprofit organizations, as well as cooperatives funded by voluntary monetary and material contributions, will be required to annually publish information about their income, expenses, and assets on the website of the tax authority by April 1.

All financial reporting of such organizations cannot be considered a commercial secret. The form and procedure for publishing the reports will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Amendments were made to the laws «On Trade Unions,» «On Political Parties,» «On Cooperatives,» and «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations.»

The law will take effect in ten days.
