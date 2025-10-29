12:52
List of NGOs required to submit reports to tax authorities expanded

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has announced an expansion of the list of types of non-profit organizations required to submit consolidated information on their income and expenses to the tax authorities, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Reporting of Certain Non-Profit Organizations,» political parties, trade unions, religious organizations, and cooperatives are now required to annually provide consolidated reports on their sources of funding, expenditure directions, and any acquired, used, or disposed property.

Reports must be submitted annually by April 1 in electronic form through the taxpayer’s online account.

The State Tax Service noted that the changes were adopted as part of the implementation of a Constitutional Court ruling aimed at ensuring a uniform approach and legal framework for reporting among all types of public associations.

Previously, such reporting obligations applied only to public associations, foundations, institutions, and associations of legal entities whose activities are funded through grants or other gratuitous contributions and regulated by the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations.»
