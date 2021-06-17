15:40
China to send to Kyrgyzstan 40,000 tons of flour, 20,000 tons of sugar and oil

China will send 40,000 tons of flour, 20,000 tons of sugar and 20,000 tons of vegetable oil to Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources and Regional Development of the Parliament.

According to him, the government is working to ensure food security.

«I believe that blaming a couple of people will not solve the problem. I think we all need to carry out explanatory work among the population on tariffs, food problems. Work is ongoing now. At least 10,000 tons of flour were brought from Kazakhstan. It is also expected from the PRC,» Ulukbek Maripov said.
