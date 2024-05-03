Cabinet Chairman meets with head of People's Government of Shaanxi Province

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the head of the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province of the People’s Republic of China Zhao Gang. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan has been connected with Shaanxi Province by the Great Silk Road since ancient times. He emphasized that in May 2023 a new page of cooperation was opened in the history of interstate relations between the two countries, when China — Central Asia summit was held in Xi’an and the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to China took place. Based on its results, the relations of the two states reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed the opinion that China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railroad will uniquely restore the ancient Great Silk Road, which began in Xi’an.

«Using its geographical position, Shaanxi Province and Kyrgyzstan can attract additional volumes of international transit freight traffic, which will help to significantly increase trade turnover between China and the countries of the region,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Chairman of the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province Zhao Gang noted that the visit creates good opportunities for discussion and further development of joint projects. He expressed readiness to promote cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of comprehensive cooperation, particularly in trade and economic direction, implementation of investment projects, export of Kyrgyz organic agricultural products to Shaanxi Province, tourism development, joint launch of pilot projects of industrial zones and agricultural parks in Kyrgyzstan. They also discussed cooperation in the energy sector.