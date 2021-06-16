10:36
New leadership of National Energy Holding appointed

Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev introduced the newly appointed Chairman of the Board Askhat Berdiev to the staff of National Energy Holding. Press service of the holding reported.

Taalaibek Ibraev noted that Askhat Berdiev has extensive experience in the energy sector and wished him further success in the activities of the head of National Energy Holding. The new First Deputy Chairman of the Board Zholdoshbek Achikeev and Deputy Chairman of the Board Zamir Khodzhomambetov were also introduced to the team.

«Askhat Berdiev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the trust and stressed that he intends to continue the work plan to enhance the efficiency of the National Energy Holding and its subsidiaries in order to achieve key indicators of sustainable development of the industry,» the statement says.
