President of Kyrgyzstan appoints ten judges of local courts

The Council for Selection of Judges has submitted proposals on eight candidates for appointment of judges to the President Sadyr Japarov in connection with the expiration of the term of office provided for by the Constitution to the Osh, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regional courts and the Bishkek City Court, as well as on two candidates for vacant positions in some district courts of the capital.

Taking into account the additional materials provided by the relevant state bodies in relation to the applicants, Sadyr Japarov agreed with the recommendations of the Council on all 10 candidates for the position of judges.

The President issued decrees on the appointment of judges, which were sent to the following courts to exercise judicial powers:

Osh Regional Court:

Zamirbek Ataev;

Zaurbek Zhunusov.

Jalal-Abad Regional Court:

Bakyt Kalykov;

Baktybek Sultankanov.

Issyk-Kul Regional Court:

Gulbara Kudabaeva.

Naryn Regional Court:

Mairagul Duishonbekova.

Bishkek City Court:

Saltanat Bektemirova;

Anara Omuralieva.

Leninsky District Court:

Samat Kaipov.

Sverdlovsky District Court:

Cholpon Nazirdinova.

The decrees come into force on the day of their signing.